Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 68.8% in February

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 86,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,892. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.