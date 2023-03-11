Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 42,123 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

