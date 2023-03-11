Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 42,123 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.84.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
