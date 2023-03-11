Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.00. 67,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,741. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.