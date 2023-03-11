Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONYX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

