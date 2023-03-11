Oppenheimer Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $98.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.86.

NYSE GE opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

