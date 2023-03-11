Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 3,996 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

