Optimism Price Down 23% Over Last Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $402.39 million and approximately $365.61 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00009101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Optimism (OP)?

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.

Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet [launched](https://medium.com/ethereum-optimism/mainnet-soft-launch-7cacc0143cd5) in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

## What is OP used for?

OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.

## Who created Optimism (OP)?

Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

Buying and Selling Optimism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

