Optimism Trading Down 18.7% This Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $405.25 million and approximately $382.55 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00009176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00436051 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,040.81 or 0.29474198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Optimism (OP)?

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network.

Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet [launched](https://medium.com/ethereum-optimism/mainnet-soft-launch-7cacc0143cd5) in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

## What is OP used for?

OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more.

## Who created Optimism (OP)?

Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors.”

Buying and Selling Optimism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

