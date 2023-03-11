Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Oracle Trading Down 3.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

