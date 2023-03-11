Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

