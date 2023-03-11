Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

