Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 19.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.