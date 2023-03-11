Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.83.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.