Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.