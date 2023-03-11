Osmosis Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $392.57 million and $37.24 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

