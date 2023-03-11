Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.3 %

OVV stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

