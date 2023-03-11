Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

