Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.64. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2,051,127 shares.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

