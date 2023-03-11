Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 41,650.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.3 %

PKG traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.