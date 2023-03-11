Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the February 13th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Panasonic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 96,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Panasonic

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

