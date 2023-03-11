Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

