Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,480 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $13,246,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $8,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

