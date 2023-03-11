Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

