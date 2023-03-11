Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.37. 1,227,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,255,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

