PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PAVMZ remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

