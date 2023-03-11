Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.4 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,613. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

