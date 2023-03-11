Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr Sells 2,000 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAG opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.