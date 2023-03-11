Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PTRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Petro Rio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Petro Rio stock remained flat at C$6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Petro Rio has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.08.

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

