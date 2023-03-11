Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Petro Rio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Petro Rio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Petro Rio Price Performance

Petro Rio stock remained flat at C$6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Petro Rio has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.08.

About Petro Rio

(Get Rating)

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Rio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Rio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.