Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 48.9% in February

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Petrofac Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 55,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

