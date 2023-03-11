P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of P&F Industries stock remained flat at $5.16 during trading on Friday. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

