Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $101.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

