PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.3 days.
Shares of PHXHF stock remained flat at $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.
PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
