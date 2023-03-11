Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.66 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $16.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also

