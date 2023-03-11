Pier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 352,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 138.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,026,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,023 shares of company stock valued at $20,262,865. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

