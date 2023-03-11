Pier Capital LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

