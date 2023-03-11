PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAXS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 189,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,554. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%.

Featured Articles

