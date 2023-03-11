PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PFL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,354. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.