PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Up 280.1% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 280.1% from the February 13th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 120,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.51.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

