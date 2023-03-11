Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in February

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

Shares of Pintec Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 60,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,979. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

