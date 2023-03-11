Piper Sandler Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.