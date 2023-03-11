Piper Sandler Cuts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $210.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.14.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

