Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $69.75 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $69.75 million and $109,288.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00153247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

