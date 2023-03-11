Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

