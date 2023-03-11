Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $137,000 Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $54,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Raymond James cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

