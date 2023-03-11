Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

