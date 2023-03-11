PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $51,788.23 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

