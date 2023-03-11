Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 143,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 925,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

