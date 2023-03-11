Pollux Coin (POX) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.72289404 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,846,210.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

