Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Buys $44,950.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $648,709.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

PDLB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.44. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

