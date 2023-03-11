Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Buys $44,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLBGet Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $648,709.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

PDLB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.44. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.