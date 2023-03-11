Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Buys $44,950.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $648,709.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %
PDLB opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.44. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.