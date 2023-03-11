PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PowerBand Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PWWBF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. PowerBand Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

