Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Probe Gold Stock Up 1.7 %
PROBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 33,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,575. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
About Probe Gold
