Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Probe Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

PROBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 33,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,575. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Get Probe Gold alerts:

About Probe Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Probe Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.